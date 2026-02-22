Brayan Bello headshot

Brayan Bello News: Roughed up by Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Bello allowed four runs on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. He didn't factor into the decision.

Bello got off to a rocky start in his first action of the spring, as he was touched up for four runs in the top of the first inning and then removed in the middle of the frame after hurling 24 pitches. He would return for the top of the second inning and responded well by firing a scoreless frame. Bello put together the best season of his young career a year ago, posting a 3.35 ERA with 124 strikeouts over 166.2 innings, so there's little reason to worry about a poor outing this early in the spring.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
