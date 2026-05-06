Brayan Bello News: Sharp as primary pitcher Tuesday
Bello (2-4) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven relief innings in a 10-3 rout of the Tigers. He struck out seven.
Working as a bulk reliever for the first time in 2026, the right-hander entered the game to begin the second inning after Jovani Moran had given up two runs as the opener. Bello responded with his best performance of the year, setting new season highs in innings and strikeouts while firing 66 of 94 pitches for strikes. It was a timely bounce-back effort, as Bello's rotation spot appears to be hanging by a thread with Sonny Gray (hamstring) due back Wednesday and Payton Tolle pitching well. Even after Tuesday's strong outing, Bello carries a 7.44 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 24:16 K:BB through 32.2 innings. He'll need to string together another couple good starts to keep his job, beginning with a trip to the mound at home this weekend against the Rays.
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