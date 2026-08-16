Brayan Bello News: Slated to have big role Monday

Bello is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind left-hander Alec Gamboa in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks at Fenway Park, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Gamboa has served as a swingman at Triple-A Worcester for a good chunk of the season and is capable of offering more length than the typical opener, but he might be capped at around one or two frames Monday since he'll be pitching on two days' rest after tossing three innings and 36 pitches in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Pirates. As a result, look for Bello -- who last pitched Aug. 9 -- to be called upon to provide length behind Gamboa. Bello has been hit hard over his eight starts this season, but he's been lights out in 10 relief appearances, pitching to an 0.75 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 42:6 K:BB across 48 innings. The 27-year-old righty could be a worthy streaming option Monday for fantasy managers looking to make up ground in the wins category.