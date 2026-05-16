Brayan Bello News: Starting Sunday vs. Atlanta
Bello will start in Sunday's series finale against Atlanta, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Bello has worked behind Jovani Moran in each of his last two outings, but Bello will be the starter for Sunday's contest, rather than operate in a bulk-relief role. He's pitched well in each of his last two appearances on the mound, allowing two runs and eight hits and two walks while striking out 12 across 13.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Bello See More