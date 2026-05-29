Brayan Bello News: Stellar again in bulk relief
Bello did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Guardians, allowing four hits and no walks with five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.
Bello entered in the second inning with a 4-0 deficit and dominated, needing just 63 pitches to complete seven scoreless frames while generating 11 whiffs. He'll finish May with a 2.67 ERA in 30.1 innings, with the bulk of his damage coming in his lone start of the month while he yielded just two earned runs across four relief appearances. He owns a 5.63 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 40:21 K:BB over 56 innings this season and lines up for a home matchup against the Orioles next week.
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