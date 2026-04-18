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Brayan Bello News: Struggles out of gate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 4:10pm

Bello (1-2) took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings.

It was going to be tough for Bello to come away with the win Saturday as he faced Tarik Skubal on the mound, but the former did himself no favors in the first inning. Bello ran up his pitch count to 35 in the opening frame, somehow limiting the damage to just one run despite loading the bases. He settled in over the next two innings before giving up another three runs in the fourth, and Bello was unable to avoid the loss as his teammates generated just one run. He has given up three runs or more in three of his first four starts of the season and has a 6.75 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 18.2 innings. Bello will look to bounce back in his next start, which is tentatively slated for next week at home against the rival Yankees.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
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