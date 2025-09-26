Bello was great through the first five innings, finding little trouble outside of a bases-loaded jam in the third, but his outing fell through in the sixth. An error, a walk and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases and forced the right-hander's exit, with Daulton Varsho then immediately delivering a grand slam that brought home all three inherited runners. With little run support behind him, Bello was handed his third consecutive loss. The 26-year-old has completed six innings just once in his last five outings, posting a 5.40 ERA during that span, and will finish the regular season with a 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 124:59 K:BB across 166.2 innings.