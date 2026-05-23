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Brayan Bello News: Working behind Moran on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Bello is slated to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Jovani Moran in Saturday's game against the Twins, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

For the third time in four appearances, Bello will be deployed out of the bullpen behind Moran. Boston handed Bello a traditional start in his last turn through the rotation Sunday in Atlanta, but the right-hander was lit up for seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings. The Red Sox will thus go back to an arrangement that has yielded strong results, with Bello having posted 1.35 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB in 13.1 innings between his previous two appearances in bulk relief.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
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