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Brayan Bello News: Working behind opener again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Bello is slated to work in bulk relief behind an opener in Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

After Bello struggled to a 9.12 ERA and 2.26 WHIP while starting in his first six appearances of the season, the Red Sox opted to use him behind opening pitcher Jovani Moran during his latest turn through the rotation this past Tuesday against the Tigers. The arrangement paid immediate dividends, with Bello reaching season highs in innings (seven) and strikeouts (seven) while limiting Detroit to one earned run on four hits and one walk. The Red Sox will face some tough decisions with their rotation once Garrett Crochet (shoulder) potentially returns from the injured list later this month, so Bello may need another strong showing Tuesday to ensure he continues to be utilized as a starter or in a starter-like role.

Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox
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