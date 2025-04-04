Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Collects three RBI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Rocchio went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Angels. He was also caught stealing once.

Jose Ramirez was the star of the show with three home runs, but Rocchio was also pivotal to the victory with an RBI double in the second inning and a two-run single in the sixth. The 24-year-old switch hitter has started six of seven games at shortstop to begin the season, but he hasn't provided much offense with a .250/.318/.300 slash line in 22 plate appearances.

