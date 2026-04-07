Brayan Rocchio News: Covers short for injured teammate
Rocchio moved mid-game from second base to shortstop for the injured Gabriel Arias (hamstring) on Monday.
Arias' injury looks like it will keep him out of Tuesday's contest, but it's not yet known if a stint on the injured list is required. He's set to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Rocchio is the likely fill-in at shortstop if Arias needs multiple games off or a stay on the IL.
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