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Brayan Rocchio News: Cracks three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run during the Guardians' 4-2 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Rocchio gave the Guardians a two-run lead in the fifth after taking Dean Kremer deep right field for a three-run long shot. It was the third home run of the season for Rocchio and extended his hitting streak to five games. In that five-game span, he has gone 6-for-16 (.375) with five RBI and four runs scored.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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