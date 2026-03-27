Brayan Rocchio News: Delivers two runs in win
Rocchio batted ninth and went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Mariners. He was also hit by a pitch.
As expected, Rocchio was the Opening Day starter at second base but less expected was his offensive impact. The light-hitting infielder played a role in each of the Guardians' two-run innings. Rocchio is expected to be a lineup regular at second base and could quiet the calls for Travis Bazzana, the team's first-round pick in 2024, if he maintains a productive bat.
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