Brayan Rocchio News: Extends hit streak
Rocchio went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Astros.
Rocchio extended a hit streak to seven games with a second consecutive game with three knocks. The infielder is 12-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI during the streak. The steal was his first of the season. Rocchio will be the Guardians' primary shortstop until Gabriel Arias (hamstring) returns, which could stretch into June.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Rocchio See More
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Widely-Available Hitters5 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 147 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Rocchio See More