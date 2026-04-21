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Brayan Rocchio News: Extends hit streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 5:43am

Rocchio went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double and a stolen base in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Astros.

Rocchio extended a hit streak to seven games with a second consecutive game with three knocks. The infielder is 12-for-23 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI during the streak. The steal was his first of the season. Rocchio will be the Guardians' primary shortstop until Gabriel Arias (hamstring) returns, which could stretch into June.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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