Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Hits first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 10:36pm

Rocchio went 1-for-3 with a home run during Monday's 4-2 loss to the Royals.

The two bookends to the Guardians lineup accounted for both runs Monday. Leadoff hitter Steven Kwan and Rocchio, batting in the ninth spot, each hit a solo home run, but it wouldn't be enough to earn Cleveland the win. As for Rocchio, it was the first home run of the season for the 25-year-old, who is off to a decent start to the year. On the season, he is slashing .200/.351/.333 with a double, four RBI, five walk and four strikeouts. His .685 OPS would set a career mark if he were to sustain that over the full season.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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