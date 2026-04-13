Brayan Rocchio News: Homers in victory
Rocchio went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk against St. Louis in a 9-3 win Monday.
Rocchio gave the Guardians a 6-1 lead with a two-run blast to left field in the sixth inning. He reached base a season-high three times and finished with his first multi-hit game since Opening Day. Rocchio had been in a 3-for-25 slump over his past eight games entering Monday, so he'll look to ride the big performance to a turnaround.
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