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Brayan Rocchio News: Knocks in two runs in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2026 at 5:08am

Rocchio went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Monday's 7-0 win over the Angels.

Rocchio didn't let a bases-loaded opportunity pass by when he delivered a two-out, two-run single in the second inning. He's been money with runners in scoring position, slashing .382/.475/.529 with 18 RBI in those situations. He also stole his seventh base (caught three times) in 41 games. With the Guardians calling up Travis Bazzana to be the primary second baseman, shortstop will have to be Rocchio's home. It's unclear what Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt's plan is for shortstop when Gabriel Arias (hamstring) is read to return, but Rocchio's bat could put him atop the depth chart.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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