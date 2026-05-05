Brayan Rocchio News: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Rocchio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.
Rocchio started the previous 15 games but will hit the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 5-for-25 slump. Daniel Schneemann will shift to shortstop while Rhys Hoskins enters the lineup at designated hitter for Cleveland.
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