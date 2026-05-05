Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Not in Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 3:34pm

Rocchio is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

Rocchio started the previous 15 games but will hit the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 5-for-25 slump. Daniel Schneemann will shift to shortstop while Rhys Hoskins enters the lineup at designated hitter for Cleveland.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Rocchio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Rocchio See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
9 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
12 days ago