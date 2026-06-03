Brayan Rocchio News: Notches two steals in win

Rocchio went 1-for-2 with two steals, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Yankees. He was also hit by a pitch.

Rocchio stole second and third base following his seventh-inning single and scored the Guardians' sixth run. The thefts give him 11 on the season, a new MLB benchmark for Rocchio, who was a prolific base stealer in the minors. He's had double-digit swipes every year since becoming a professional, including a career-high 25 in 2023.