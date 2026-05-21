Brayan Rocchio News: Perfect in win
Rocchio went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.
Batting out of the nine-hole, Rocchio sparked a two-run rally with a two-out double and immediately scored on a Daniel Schneemann double. Rocchio's been rolling in May and is now 14-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three steals, eight RBI and nine runs scored over the last 11 contests. He began the year at second base but has since moved over to shortstop after Gabriel Arias (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list. It was recently reported that Arias' rehab "hit a little snag" and will be out longer than expected. It probably won't matter when he returns if Rocchio continues to mash.
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