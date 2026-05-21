Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Perfect in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 3:39pm

Rocchio went 3-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

Batting out of the nine-hole, Rocchio sparked a two-run rally with a two-out double and immediately scored on a Daniel Schneemann double. Rocchio's been rolling in May and is now 14-for-33 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three steals, eight RBI and nine runs scored over the last 11 contests. He began the year at second base but has since moved over to shortstop after Gabriel Arias (hamstring) landed on the 10-day injured list. It was recently reported that Arias' rehab "hit a little snag" and will be out longer than expected. It probably won't matter when he returns if Rocchio continues to mash.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Rocchio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brayan Rocchio See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday. May 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago