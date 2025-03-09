Brayan Rocchio News: Poised for emergence

Rocchio went 2-for-3 in Saturday's spring game against San Diego.

Rocchio is showing signs of improvement at the plate during the Cactus League season. He's batting .450/.476/.650 with four doubles through eight spring games. That builds off a strong 2024 postseason, when the shortstop had a .906 OPS. The 24-year-old was a highly regarded prospect a few years ago. While he may not provide much in the way of power, Rocchio could provide a capable bat that produces a .280-or-better average, gets on base and defends well (five outs above average in 2024) at a premium position.