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Brayan Rocchio News: Projected starter at 2B

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Rocchio is projected to be the Guardians' Opening Day starter at second base, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Rocchio was pegged all along to be the team's starting second baseman. He and Gabriel Arias will form the infield's up-the-middle combo. Rocchio's strong second half in 2025 carried over into the Cactus League; he's slashing .313/.389/.531 with four doubles, one home run, four RBI, two steals and three runs scored over 12 spring contests. The job may not be his for the whole season, as prospect Travis Bazzana, the first-overall pick in 2024, is expected to arrive later this season.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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