Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Rare day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Rocchio is not in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies.

This is his first day off since May 5, as Rocchio is in the midst of a breakout season. He is slashing .291/.376/.418 with four home runs, nine steals and an 11 percent strikeout rate in 51 games. Daniel Schneeman is starting at shortstop and batting sixth against Zack Wheeler.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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