Brayan Rocchio News: Rare day off
Rocchio is not in Saturday's lineup against the Phillies.
This is his first day off since May 5, as Rocchio is in the midst of a breakout season. He is slashing .291/.376/.418 with four home runs, nine steals and an 11 percent strikeout rate in 51 games. Daniel Schneeman is starting at shortstop and batting sixth against Zack Wheeler.
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