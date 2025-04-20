Brayan Rocchio News: Returns to lineup
Rocchio went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.
Rocchio returned to the lineup after getting a break Friday. He scored an insurance run in the eighth inning following a walk and a stolen base. It was his first successful steal in three tries. Cleveland's primary shortstop is batting .220/.293/.260 over 58 plate appearances.
