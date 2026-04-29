Brayan Rocchio News: Sparks offense from bottom of order

Rocchio went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rays.

Hitting ninth in the order for the Guardians, Rocchio kept flipping the lineup over and came home on a Kyle Manzardo sacrifice fly in the third inning and a Chase DeLauter single in the fifth. Rocchio closed out April on a heater, batting .385 (20-for-52) over his last 15 games with two doubles, two homers, two steals, eight runs and 11 RBI.