Brayan Rocchio News: Sparks offense from bottom of order
Rocchio went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Rays.
Hitting ninth in the order for the Guardians, Rocchio kept flipping the lineup over and came home on a Kyle Manzardo sacrifice fly in the third inning and a Chase DeLauter single in the fifth. Rocchio closed out April on a heater, batting .385 (20-for-52) over his last 15 games with two doubles, two homers, two steals, eight runs and 11 RBI.
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