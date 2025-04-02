Brayan Rocchio News: Unable to build off spring

Rocchio went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to San Diego.

Rocchio, who had a promising Cactus League season, has not carried that over into the regular season. Over 50 plate appearances this spring, the shortstop had an .828 OPS, which in retrospect was influenced by a .389 BABIP. Thus far through five regular-season contests, Rocchio is 3-for-15 (.231 BABIP) with one walk and one run.