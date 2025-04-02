Fantasy Baseball
Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Unable to build off spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Rocchio went 0-for-2 and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 7-0 loss to San Diego.

Rocchio, who had a promising Cactus League season, has not carried that over into the regular season. Over 50 plate appearances this spring, the shortstop had an .828 OPS, which in retrospect was influenced by a .389 BABIP. Thus far through five regular-season contests, Rocchio is 3-for-15 (.231 BABIP) with one walk and one run.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
