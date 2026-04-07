Brayan Rocchio headshot

Brayan Rocchio News: Walks off Royals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Rocchio started at shortstop and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.

Rocchio played the hero with a single in the bottom of the ninth inning that plated the game-winning run. It was the second straight game with an RBI for Rocchio, who belted a home run in Monday's loss. He filled in at shortstop in the Guardians' first game without Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Rocchio is slashing .206/.341/.665 through 12 games.

Brayan Rocchio
Cleveland Guardians
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