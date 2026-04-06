Brayden Smith News: Dealt to St. Louis

Smith was traded from the Orioles to the Cardinals on Monday in exchange for Nick Raquet, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports.

Smith was selected by Baltimore with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. He saw action down the stretch of the 2025 campaign with Single-A Delmarva, where he hit .200 with one home run, nine RBI, three stolen bases and seven runs scored in 16 games.