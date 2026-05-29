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Braydon Fisher News: Collects first major-league save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

Fisher earned the save during the Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Orioles on Friday, when he tossed a scoreless ninth inning without giving up a hit or walk.

Louis Varland and Jeff Hoffman were both deployed from the Blue Jays' bullpen in each of the team's two games prior to Friday, so manager John Schneider turned to Fisher to protect Toronto's one-run lead. Fisher got the first two batters out before Gunnar Henderson reached base safely on an error from Ernie Clement, but Fisher secured the first save of his major-league career after getting Adley Rutschman to ground out. Fisher has not allowed a run over his last eight innings and sits at a 2.48 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, six holds and a 33:12 K:BB across 32.2 frames this season.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
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