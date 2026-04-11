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Braydon Fisher News: Continues strong start to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Fisher struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's win over the Twins. He didn't allow a hit or walk, but did hit a batter with a pitch.

It was effectively mop-up duty, as Fisher worked the final two frames of a 10-4 victory, but it continued an impressive stretch for the 25-year-old righty to begin the season. Through six appearances and 8.1 innings, Fisher boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB with two holds, but he remains behind Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland in the pecking order for high-leverage work from the right side.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
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