Braydon Fisher News: Continues strong start to season
Fisher struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief in Friday's win over the Twins. He didn't allow a hit or walk, but did hit a batter with a pitch.
It was effectively mop-up duty, as Fisher worked the final two frames of a 10-4 victory, but it continued an impressive stretch for the 25-year-old righty to begin the season. Through six appearances and 8.1 innings, Fisher boasts a 0.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB with two holds, but he remains behind Jeff Hoffman, Tyler Rogers and Louis Varland in the pecking order for high-leverage work from the right side.
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