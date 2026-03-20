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Braydon Fisher News: Not guaranteed bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:43am

Fisher is a candidate to begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander hasn't done anything this spring to lose his spot in the bullpen, posting a 1.59 ERA and 8:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings, but Fisher could be caught in a numbers game. With Eric Lauer now needed in the rotation due to injuries to Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Shane Bieber (forearm) and Jose Berrios (elbow), someone like Lazaro Estrada could claim a spot as the long reliever, while Rule 5 pick Angel Bastardo has also made a strong case for a bullpen job. Fisher and Mason Fluharty both have minor-league options remaining, but Fluharty is a left-hander, giving him a little more job security. As a rookie in 2025, Fisher posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 62:19 K:BB over 50 innings in a middle relief role with seven wins and five holds in 52 appearances.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
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