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Braydon Fisher News: Opening Saturday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 3:14am

Fisher will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fisher has thrown nine consecutive scoreless innings since the beginning of August, and the Blue Jays will now trust him to start for the eighth time this season. He'll likely remain in the game for an inning or two before turning the ball over to the bullpen.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
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