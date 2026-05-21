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Braydon Fisher News: Receiving opener assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Fisher will serve as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will work as an opener for the second time this season, after he previously tossed one inning in a starting role April 17 in Arizona. Fisher hasn't recorded more than six outs in any of his 24 appearances on the season, so expect him to work between one and two innings Thursday before exiting the game. Spencer Miles is expected to work in bulk relief behind Fisher.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
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