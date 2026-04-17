Braydon Fisher headshot

Braydon Fisher News: Will work as opener Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 9:36am

Fisher will work as the opener Friday against the Diamondbacks, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fisher will work ahead of bulk man Eric Lauer. Fisher has appeared in eight games out of the bullpen for Toronto this season, posting a microscopic 0.93 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB across 9.2 innings. Fisher pitched Tuesday and Wednesday this week, and his season-high for pitches in a game is 32. He's unlikely to work more than an inning or two.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braydon Fisher See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braydon Fisher See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
42 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
197 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
209 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
273 days ago