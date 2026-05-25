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Braydon Fisher News: Working as opener Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Fisher will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Fisher will step into the opener role for a third time this season. He'll work the first inning or so before handing the ball to a bulk reliever, presumably Spencer Miles.

Braydon Fisher
Toronto Blue Jays
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