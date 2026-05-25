Braydon Fisher News: Working as opener Tuesday
Fisher will serve as the opener for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Fisher will step into the opener role for a third time this season. He'll work the first inning or so before handing the ball to a bulk reliever, presumably Spencer Miles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braydon Fisher See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Thursday, May 214 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes80 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest235 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer247 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Braydon Fisher See More