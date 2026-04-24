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Braylon Payne News: Producing at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Payne is 14-for-40 (.350) with four home runs, eight RBI, six steals and an 11:13 BB:K through 12 games with High-A Wisconsin.

The Brewers promoted Payne to the High-A level this year despite a so-so 2025 campaign with Low-A Carolina, and he has seized the opportunity. Payne slipped on some prospect lists, but he was a first-round pick just two years ago and will not turn 20 years old until August, so there remains reason for intrigue.

Braylon Payne
Milwaukee Brewers
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