Brenan Hanifee News: Getting another opener assignment
Hanifee will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Hanifee opened ahead of primary pitcher Ty Madden two appearances ago, and it will be a similar setup for Friday's contest. The 27-year-old reliever has yielded just one run with a 4:1 K:BB over 8.1 frames out of the Detroit bullpen this season.
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