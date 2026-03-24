Brenan Hanifee News: Optioned to Toledo

The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hanifee was an effective member of Detroit's bullpen last year, posting a 3.00 ERA through 60 innings with the big club. He gave up four earned runs in just 5.2 innings in the Grapefruit League, however, so the Tigers will send him down to Triple-A to give him a chance to get back on track.