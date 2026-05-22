Brenan Hanifee News: Recalled by Detroit

The Tigers recalled Hanifee from Triple-A Toledo on Friday.

The move corresponds with the Tigers placing Burch Smith on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. It's the second call-up this season for Haniffee, who has allowed two runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out five across 9.1 major-league innings. In 11 appearances in Triple-A, the right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 13:6 K:BB across 12 innings.