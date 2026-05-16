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Brenan Hanifee News: Sent back to Toledo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

The Tigers optioned Hanifee to Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

With Casey Mize (thigh) returning from the injured list to start Saturday's game against Toronto, Hanifee will end up as the odd man out of a spot on Detroit's active roster. The 27-year-old has performed admirably when called upon this year, posting a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 9.1 innings, giving him strong odds to return to the Tigers' bullpen at some point.

Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers
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