Brenan Hanifee News: Starting bullpen game
Hanifee will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
The right-hander has some experience as an opener and will start Sunday's bullpen game for Detroit. Since getting called up from Triple-A Toledo in late April, Hanifee has allowed five hits with a 4:1 K:BB across 6.2 scoreless frames in four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenan Hanifee See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brenan Hanifee See More