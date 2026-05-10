Brenan Hanifee headshot

Brenan Hanifee News: Starting bullpen game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 6:33am

Hanifee will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher in Sunday's game against the Royals, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The right-hander has some experience as an opener and will start Sunday's bullpen game for Detroit. Since getting called up from Triple-A Toledo in late April, Hanifee has allowed five hits with a 4:1 K:BB across 6.2 scoreless frames in four appearances.

Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers
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