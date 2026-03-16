Brenan Hanifee headshot

Brenan Hanifee News: Struggling this spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 5:41pm

Hanifee has a 7.71 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across five Grapefruit League appearances.

Counting his appearance Monday against the Phillies, Hanifee has now allowed a run in four of his five appearances this spring. The righty was a fairly dependable reliever for the Tigers last year, posting a 3.00 ERA across 60 regular-season innings, though he only struck out 40 batters. The lack of true swing-and-miss stuff likely limits Hanifee to a middle-relief role if he's able to make the Opening Day roster, and his fantasy impact figures to be limited in that capacity.

Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers
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