Brenan Hanifee News: Struggling this spring
Hanifee has a 7.71 ERA and 1.93 WHIP across five Grapefruit League appearances.
Counting his appearance Monday against the Phillies, Hanifee has now allowed a run in four of his five appearances this spring. The righty was a fairly dependable reliever for the Tigers last year, posting a 3.00 ERA across 60 regular-season innings, though he only struck out 40 batters. The lack of true swing-and-miss stuff likely limits Hanifee to a middle-relief role if he's able to make the Opening Day roster, and his fantasy impact figures to be limited in that capacity.
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