Brenan Hanifee News: Summoned to majors

The Tigers recalled Hanifee from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hanifee has spent the first part of the campaign with Toledo, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 11 innings across 10 appearances. He's likely to fill a spot in the back of the Tigers' bullpen in place of Connor Seabold (ankle), who landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.