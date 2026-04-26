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Brenan Hanifee News: Summoned to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

The Tigers recalled Hanifee from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hanifee has spent the first part of the campaign with Toledo, posting a 4.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 11 innings across 10 appearances. He's likely to fill a spot in the back of the Tigers' bullpen in place of Connor Seabold (ankle), who landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday.

Brenan Hanifee
Detroit Tigers
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