Brendan Beck News: Ineffective in long relief

Beck didn't factor into the decision Thursday against the Rangers, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks in three innings. He struck out one.

The 27-year-old right-hander made his major-league debut, serving as New York's bulk reliever behind opener Paul Blackburn on Thursday. Beck wasn't all that effective, however, recording just three swings and misses and tossing only 28 of his 52 pitches for strikes. Ryan Weathers was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to an illness, so Beck may have been making just a spot appearance for the Yankees and could soon rejoin Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.