Brendan Beck News: Optioned to SWB

The Yankees optioned Beck to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's win over the Rangers.

Beck made his MLB debut Thursday, giving up two earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out one batter over three innings in bulk relief. With Carlos Rodon (elbow) and Ryan Weathers (illness) both set to return within the next few days, the Yankees don't have any more gaps in the rotation to fill, so Beck will return to Triple-A and continue working as organizational depth.