Brendan Cellucci News: Promoted to big leagues

The Blue Jays selected Cellucci's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old left-hander was a 12th-round pick in 2019 by the Red Sox but was released by Boston last season. After spending time in independent ball and the Puerto Rican winter league, Cellucci signed with Toronto earlier this year. Across 40 games out of the bullpen at Double-A and Triple-A, he's posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 48:22 K:BB spanning 45.2 innings.