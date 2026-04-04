Brendan Donovan Injury: Absent from lineup
Donovan (leg) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Angels.
Donovan injured his left leg while attempting beat out an infield hit, and the Mariners will hold him out of Saturday's game to give him a chance to recover. Leo Rivas will man the hot corner in Donovan's stead and bat ninth.
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