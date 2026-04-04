Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan Injury: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 9:55pm

Donovan (leg) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Angels.

Donovan injured his left leg while attempting beat out an infield hit, and the Mariners will hold him out of Saturday's game to give him a chance to recover. Leo Rivas will man the hot corner in Donovan's stead and bat ninth.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago