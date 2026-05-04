Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Donovan (groin) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Arkansas on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Donovan was previously expected to return before the end of the team's current homestand. That's now off the table, but if all goes well during his two-game stint with Arkansas, the 29-year-old will likely return Friday in Chicago. Donovan said recently that his groin issue will need to be monitored moving forward and is likely related to last year's sports hernia surgery.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Week 5 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 5 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
29 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
30 days ago