Brendan Donovan Injury: Considered day-to-day
Donovan is day-to-day due to left hip discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Donovan tweaked his left hip during Friday's game against the Rangers, which prompted his removal in the fourth inning. He's not in the Mariners' lineup for Saturday's contest, with Leo Rivas starting at third base and batting ninth.
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