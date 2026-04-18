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Brendan Donovan Injury: Considered day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 18, 2026 at 1:10pm

Donovan is day-to-day due to left hip discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Donovan tweaked his left hip during Friday's game against the Rangers, which prompted his removal in the fourth inning. He's not in the Mariners' lineup for Saturday's contest, with Leo Rivas starting at third base and batting ninth.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
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