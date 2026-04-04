Brendan Donovan headshot

Brendan Donovan Injury: Feeling good, imaging clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Donovan (groin) said Saturday that he was feeling good and that his imaging came back clean, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Donovan landed awkwardly on the first-base bag Friday while attempting to leg out an infield single, which led to his departure from the contest. He underwent imaging but suggested it was mostly precautionary after he underwent sports hernia surgery at the end of last season. While Donovan was held out of the lineup Saturday, he went through agility work pregame and doesn't currently appear in danger of missing extended time.

Brendan Donovan
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brendan Donovan See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
10 days ago
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
MLB
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for Divisions, World Series
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
16 days ago